SC order on tainted candidates: Congress says order already torn to shreds by PM

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
With the Supreme Court directing parties to upload online details of pending criminal cases against candidates contesting polls, the Congress on Thursday attacked the BJP over appointing a minister in Karnataka who is accused in mining cases, and alleged that the directive has already been torn to shreds by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
