Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, the new name of Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in Delhi

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (February 13) decided to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Delhi as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan & Foreign Service Institute, Delhi as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.



DNA 8 hours ago



