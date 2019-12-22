Global  

Congress has to be 'bold against all forms of communalism': Jairam Ramesh

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Worried over the "propaganda" that the Congress is soft on minority communalism in the country, senior leader Jairam Ramesh has said the party "cannot be selective" on the issue and suggested it should target Popular Front of India type of communalism also.
‘Mamata to blame for rise of BJP’: Jairam Ramesh [Video]‘Mamata to blame for rise of BJP’: Jairam Ramesh

In an interview with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury, Congress Member of Parliament, Jairam Ramesh blamed West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee for the rise of BJP in the state.

Jairam Ramesh on Congress and Hindutva [Video]Jairam Ramesh on Congress and Hindutva

In an interview with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury, Congress Member of Parliament, Jairam Ramesh denied Congress’ alleged flirtation with Hindutva.

'We should oppose all forms of communalism'

