Noida Metro: Now book Aqua Line coaches for birthdays, pre-wedding events

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Noida (UP), Feb 13 () People can now book the Noida-Greater Noida Metro coaches for birthday parties, pre-wedding and other similar celebrations, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced.
Now, host parties in Noida metro coaches

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday announced a “non-farebox” initiative by which it will allow people to throw birthday parties and pre-wed
Hindu


