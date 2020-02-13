Global  

Aladdin 2: Will Smith and the rest of the cast to return in Director Guy Ritchie's sequel

Bollywood Life Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Disney's live action film Aladdin is getting a sequel with writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff. The movie is in early development, but after spending the last six months figuring out what direction to take the next film, producers look to have found their path.
 'Aladdin' Sequel Reportedly in the Works According to 'Variety,' sources say the film is in its early stages. Offers for the movie's main cast to return won't be made until a script is finished. 'Variety' adds that producers are hoping Mena Massoud will come back as the titular character, as well as...

According to 'Variety,' sources say the film is in its early stages.

Hold onto your magic carpets — 'Aladdin' is getting a sequel. Last year's live-action remake of the 1992 Disney animation — helmed by Guy Ritchie and...
