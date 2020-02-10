Global  

After Delhi drubbing, Congress leaders want party to reinvent itself to face new challenges

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The Congress's humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections has led to calls within the party for a complete overhaul. Leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Verrappa Moily, Jyotiraditya Scindia feel the Congress needs to reinvent itself to face the new challenges.
Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News

Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News

 It is nothing short of an existential crisis for the Congress in Delhi if it cannot significantly reinvent itself at least as far as Delhi is concerned, and the ripples of the grand old party's drubbing may even be felt in other states. The Congress drew a blank in the Delhi Assembly and its vote...

