Jio tops 4G download speed chart, Vodafone leads in upload, says TRAI Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* Reliance Jio continued its lead in average 4G download speed rankings with 20.9 megabit per second (mbps) speed, while Vodafone topped the chart in terms of 4G upload speed in January, according to telecom regulator Trai's data.



Reliance Jio led the chart despite dip in peak download speed of 27.2 mbps recorded in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed chart, Vodafone leads in upload: Trai data Reliance Jio continued its lead in average 4G download speed rankings with 20.9 megabit per second (mbps) speed, while Vodafone topped the chart in terms of 4G...

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago





Tweets about this