Hope death warrant against convicts is issued on Feb 17: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () After a Delhi court adjourned for February 17 the hearing on the plea of the state and Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of the death warrant, her mother Asha Devi on Thursday hoped that the death warrant would be issued against the four convicts on February 17.
Delhi 2012 gangrape victim's mother broke down in court. Asha Devi accused the convicts of delay tactics. Victim's parents also protested against delay in hanging of convicts. They were joined by women rights activist Yogita Bhayana.
New Delhi: Nirbhaya's parents on Wednesday hit out at the Patiala House Court, saying the court did not want to issue a death warrant again for the convict in... Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA •Hindu •Zee News •IndiaTimes •West Briton
