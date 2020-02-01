Global  

Hope death warrant against convicts is issued on Feb 17: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
After a Delhi court adjourned for February 17 the hearing on the plea of the state and Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of the death warrant, her mother Asha Devi on Thursday hoped that the death warrant would be issued against the four convicts on February 17.
News video: 'This is delay tactics': Delhi gangrape victim's mother breaks down in court

'This is delay tactics': Delhi gangrape victim's mother breaks down in court 01:36

 Delhi 2012 gangrape victim's mother broke down in court. Asha Devi accused the convicts of delay tactics. Victim's parents also protested against delay in hanging of convicts. They were joined by women rights activist Yogita Bhayana.

Until hanged, convicts will continue to use new tactics: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday said that the four convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder will continue to use new tactics so long as they are not...
IndiaTimes

Nirbhaya's parents: Patiala House Court not in mood to issue death warrant again

New Delhi: Nirbhaya's parents on Wednesday hit out at the Patiala House Court, saying the court did not want to issue a death warrant again for the convict in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAHinduZee NewsIndiaTimesWest Briton

