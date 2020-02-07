Global  

Valentine's Day 2020: Shalmali Kholgade has a perfect gift for singles this Valentine's day

Bollywood Life Thursday, 13 February 2020
Valentine's Day 2020: Singer Shalmali Kholgade has a gift for all the singles out there. Shalmali will release her new song Kalle Kalle on this Valentine's Day
