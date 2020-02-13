Global  

Former TERI chief RK Pachauri passes away at 79

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
RK Pachauri, a former chief of The Energy and Resources Institute, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged cardiac ailment, TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said.
Former TERI chief RK Pachauri passes away after prolonged heart ailment

Pachauri headed the UN's Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) when it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.
Former TERI chief R.K. Pachauri dies at 79

In 2015, Dr. Pachauri was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a woman colleague after which he quit the post.
sailtri007

Shailesh Tripathi RT @PTI_News: Former TERI chief R K Pachauri passes away after prolonged cardiac ailment: TERI Director General Ajay Mathur 3 minutes ago

bharatMeraki

India News 🇮🇳 #India RK Pachauri, Former TERI Chief and Environmentalist, Dies at 79 After Two Days on Life Support https://t.co/j90Kq5YWBU 9 minutes ago

IchbinUjjaini

Jaini /উজ্জয়িনী/ اجینی RT @SangramSatpath3: I express my deep condolences. Apart from others I request the feminists to kindly join me in paying homage to the de… 12 minutes ago

redarmy2k

Anupam RK Pachauri, Former TERI Chief and Environmentalist, Dies at 79 After Two Days on Life Support… https://t.co/p0j1VZdPYB 19 minutes ago

AlAkBseth

A.latif Bseth RT @the_hindu: Breaking: Former TERI chief R. K. Pachauri passes away after prolonged cardiac ailment: TERI Director General Ajay Mathur 22 minutes ago

iamsaquib_raza

Engr. Mohammad Saquib رضاء🇮🇳 A black day to all Environmentalist !! My Hearfelt condolences to the family... @PrakashJavdekar sir, @deespeak… https://t.co/UAFMUT7j0P 25 minutes ago

jpullokaran

Jomy Jos Pullokaran RT @CNBCTV18News: In 2015, Pachauri was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a woman colleague after which he quit the post. https://t.c… 34 minutes ago

mgeorgemichael

George Michael RT @BangaloreMirror: RK Pachauri, a former chief of The Energy and Resources Institute, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged cardiac a… 51 minutes ago

