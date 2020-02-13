Former TERI chief RK Pachauri passes away at 79

Shailesh Tripathi RT @PTI_News: Former TERI chief R K Pachauri passes away after prolonged cardiac ailment: TERI Director General Ajay Mathur 3 minutes ago

India News 🇮🇳 #India RK Pachauri, Former TERI Chief and Environmentalist, Dies at 79 After Two Days on Life Support https://t.co/j90Kq5YWBU 9 minutes ago

Jaini /উজ্জয়িনী/ اجینی RT @SangramSatpath3: I express my deep condolences. Apart from others I request the feminists to kindly join me in paying homage to the de… 12 minutes ago

Anupam RK Pachauri, Former TERI Chief and Environmentalist, Dies at 79 After Two Days on Life Support… https://t.co/p0j1VZdPYB 19 minutes ago

A.latif Bseth RT @the_hindu: Breaking: Former TERI chief R. K. Pachauri passes away after prolonged cardiac ailment: TERI Director General Ajay Mathur 22 minutes ago

Engr. Mohammad Saquib رضاء🇮🇳 A black day to all Environmentalist !! My Hearfelt condolences to the family... @PrakashJavdekar sir, @deespeak… https://t.co/UAFMUT7j0P 25 minutes ago

Jomy Jos Pullokaran RT @CNBCTV18News: In 2015, Pachauri was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a woman colleague after which he quit the post. https://t.c… 34 minutes ago