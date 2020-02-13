Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Pulwama attack martyrs` families still wait for promises to be fulfilled

Pulwama attack martyrs` families still wait for promises to be fulfilled

Zee News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Even as the nation remembers martyrs of Pulwama attack on the first anniversary of the tragic incident in which CRPF jawans lost their lives during a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, promises made to their families are yet to be fulfilled. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pulwama attack anniversary: Promises unfulfilled, martyrs' families wait for memorial

A year after Pulwama attack, we remember the sacrifice of the martyred jawans and visit the families to know how they have been coping up with the loss.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

janjuamehak

Mehak Janjua RT @THE_BRAHMASTRA: DG #CRPF refuses below info on #Pulwama attack on RTI filed by activist PP Kapoor. 1 Are 40 dead soldiers officially gi… 43 minutes ago

THE_BRAHMASTRA

TheBrahmastra DG #CRPF refuses below info on #Pulwama attack on RTI filed by activist PP Kapoor. 1 Are 40 dead soldiers officiall… https://t.co/sI5RlE3oPY 44 minutes ago

ChetanN04267171

Chetan N @narendramodi @BJP4India Pulwama attack martyrs' families still wait for promises to be fulfilled https://t.co/XJY9dd8o5b 45 minutes ago

sharmas40163550

@sharmasunny @AmitShah WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE:We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the famili… https://t.co/QiSDb8p0Lp 1 hour ago

sharmas40163550

@sharmasunny @smritiirani WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE:We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the fam… https://t.co/PTA7Z2vGzJ 1 hour ago

sharmas40163550

@sharmasunny @crpfindia WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE:We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the famil… https://t.co/8ZKgy00rtq 1 hour ago

sharmas40163550

@sharmasunny WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE:We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our… https://t.co/67qFyN0DHN 1 hour ago

rocky_coool

rocky cool @ZeeNews @sudhirchaudhary seeing your news...eyes wet watching your news & remembering the 40 Martyrs of Pulwama At… https://t.co/Eciv0lfx8Y 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.