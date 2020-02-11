Love Aaj Kal movie review: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are sandwiched between a bearable first half and terrible second half

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan about their new movie, Love Aaj Kal.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:16Published 12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali on Kartik Aaryan, Meme culture and Love Aaj Kal
Credit: Pinkvilla Duration: 20:21Published 15 hours ago
Premal RT @aktalkies: It's hurtful to see a filmmaker, who subverted the template of romantic dramas and invented an original voice, fall into a c… 3 minutes ago
Kartik Parmar RT @HuffPostIndia: 'Love Aaj Kal' movie review: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan's film makes the unbearably bad 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' look like… 8 minutes ago
Shibasish Sarkar RT @ZoomTV: Here's our review of #ImtiazAli's Love Aaj Kal starring @TheAaryanKartik, #SaraAliKhan, #ArushiSharma and @RandeepHooda
#Love… 20 minutes ago
Desi Fashion- Chic Love Aaj Kal movie review and release LIVE UPDATES https://t.co/7wMLmUhVeG 32 minutes ago
Zoom TV Here's our review of #ImtiazAli's Love Aaj Kal starring @TheAaryanKartik, #SaraAliKhan, #ArushiSharma and… https://t.co/5E7EN08Tax 46 minutes ago
Bollywood Bubble Here check out the #KartikAaryan-#SaraAliKhan starrer #LoveAajKalMovieReview
@TheAaryanKartik @iamarushisharma… https://t.co/RgtjgCMzkx 3 hours ago
Filmistory New post: Love Aaj Kal Movie Review {2.5/5}: Imtiaz Ali Breaks Heart With This Kartik-Sara’s Insipid Love Tale https://t.co/b4Esf1EJYZ 5 hours ago
febwania RT @latestly: Here's what we think about the first-half of @TheAaryanKartik and #SaraAliKhan's #LoveAajKal
@RandeepHooda #ImtiazAli #Aarus… 5 hours ago