Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Results in East, North east surprise party: Day after victory lap, AAP assesses losses

Results in East, North east surprise party: Day after victory lap, AAP assesses losses

Indian Express Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AAP sweep or surprise BJP win in Delhi? Suspense to end tomorrow

A day before the Delhi election results, the BJP on Monday exuded confidence that it would form the government but adopted a cautious approach on plans for...
IndiaTimes

Beginning of new politics and a victory of India, says Kejriwal on Delhi poll results

Making his first public appearance after the day's results, Kejriwal made a brief address to supporters in which, AAP chief thanked supporters, outlined his...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yatincricket

yatincricket @TomClisham Exactly.. These are some of the non Cricket playing states of India in North East who have just started… https://t.co/kMfKUHmFJt 1 hour ago

enen3cs

Erin RT @showchoirdotcom: 🏆 MONONA GROVE FINAL RESULTS 🏆 🥇 Reedsburg (BV/BB) 🥈 Sauk Prairie 🥉 Fort Atkinson 4th: North St. Paul 5th: Green Bay E… 1 hour ago

thcarey65

Theresa Carey RT @AndyGesteland: 🏆 MONONA GROVE FINAL RESULTS 🏆 🥇 Reedsburg (BV/BB) 🥈 Sauk Prairie 🥉 Fort Atkinson 4th: North St. Paul 5th: Green Bay Eas… 3 hours ago

CB360updates

College Baseball 360 @VUBaseball @OU_Baseball @YSUBaseball (cont.) • Day-2 Results (2/15) (CB360 Composite Top-50) > Series Clinches:… https://t.co/0vCkBUFjKn 3 hours ago

Howna

Heishiro Mitsurugi RT @GuardianNigeria: “From the evaluation results that we are getting, the reserve that has been discovered in the North East is about a bi… 7 hours ago

AndyGesteland

Andy Gesteland 🏆 MONONA GROVE FINAL RESULTS 🏆 🥇 Reedsburg (BV/BB) 🥈 Sauk Prairie 🥉 Fort Atkinson 4th: North St. Paul 5th: Green Ba… https://t.co/W10JgvC3zp 9 hours ago

Adechima

Pilot Chima Lieutenant General Azubuike Ihejirika(Rtd) was handling the Problems in the north east of Nigeria. What is the curr… https://t.co/GJsVpygmtz 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.