Results in East, North east surprise party: Day after victory lap, AAP assesses losses

yatincricket @TomClisham Exactly.. These are some of the non Cricket playing states of India in North East who have just started… https://t.co/kMfKUHmFJt 1 hour ago Erin RT @showchoirdotcom: 🏆 MONONA GROVE FINAL RESULTS 🏆 🥇 Reedsburg (BV/BB) 🥈 Sauk Prairie 🥉 Fort Atkinson 4th: North St. Paul 5th: Green Bay E… 1 hour ago Theresa Carey RT @AndyGesteland: 🏆 MONONA GROVE FINAL RESULTS 🏆 🥇 Reedsburg (BV/BB) 🥈 Sauk Prairie 🥉 Fort Atkinson 4th: North St. Paul 5th: Green Bay Eas… 3 hours ago College Baseball 360 @VUBaseball @OU_Baseball @YSUBaseball (cont.) • Day-2 Results (2/15) (CB360 Composite Top-50) > Series Clinches:… https://t.co/0vCkBUFjKn 3 hours ago Heishiro Mitsurugi RT @GuardianNigeria: “From the evaluation results that we are getting, the reserve that has been discovered in the North East is about a bi… 7 hours ago Andy Gesteland 🏆 MONONA GROVE FINAL RESULTS 🏆 🥇 Reedsburg (BV/BB) 🥈 Sauk Prairie 🥉 Fort Atkinson 4th: North St. Paul 5th: Green Ba… https://t.co/W10JgvC3zp 9 hours ago Pilot Chima Lieutenant General Azubuike Ihejirika(Rtd) was handling the Problems in the north east of Nigeria. What is the curr… https://t.co/GJsVpygmtz 10 hours ago