WB Governor issues show-cause notice to Coochbehar University Vice Chancellor for not inviting him to convocation



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirius: University of York student one of the two UK patients One of the first two people to test positive for coronavirus in the UK is a student at the University of York. The university said while the news will cause "concern and anxiety among our students,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bookmarks: Publishing imbroglio raises head again The vice-chancellor of Melbourne University has breathed life into last year's row over MUP.

Sydney Morning Herald 1 hour ago



UMass Boston interim chancellor heads back to university president’s office Katherine Newman has a job waiting for her in the UMass president's office once her tenure as interim chancellor of the Boston campus ends. Newman is slated to...

bizjournals 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this