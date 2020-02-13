Former TERI chief R K Pachauri passes away at 79

Global  

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Environmentalist R K Pachauri, a former TERI chief under whose chairmanship the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged cardiac ailment. He was 79.

In a statement, his family said Pachauri underwent a major heart surgery before succumbing to...
