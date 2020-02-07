Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai controls her tears as Arhaan Khan gets EXPOSED again — watch video

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai controls her tears as Arhaan Khan gets EXPOSED again — watch video

Bollywood Life Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Ahead of the finale, BB makers showed her entire in a few minutes and Rashami Desai controlled her tears when she saw Arhaan Khan getting exposed by Salman Khan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Rashami Desai mother on her birthday, SLAMS Arhaan Khan for bankruptcy comment Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai mother on her birthday, SLAMS Arhaan Khan for bankruptcy comment Bigg Boss 13 05:55

 Rashami Desai mother on her birthday, SLAMS Arhaan Khan for bankruptcy comment Bigg Boss 13

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz

In a special Aap Ki Adalat session with Rajat Sharma the contestants talked about their issues and Sidharth talked about his relationship with Rashami and their falling out.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published

Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13

Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 35:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai confesses that Arhaan Khan had a secret deal with the makers to fix a marriage in the show

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai spills the beans on her complicated relationship with Arhaan Khan
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsDNA

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother is upset with Asim, says, 'I feel Asim should have stood by her side when Himanshi revealed things about Arhaan'

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother Rasila Desai is upset as Asim Riaz did not support her when Himanshi Khurana was speaking about Rashami and Arhaan Khan...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.