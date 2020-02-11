Donald Trump`s visit will strengthen India-US partnership across all spheres: Envoy

President Donald Trump will pay a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Trump's visit will strengthen strategic ties: India US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago



Trump's visit will further strengthen strategic ties: India US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago





Tweets about this