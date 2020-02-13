Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Uttarakhand: Drunken man shoots at boy after being hit by a cricket ball

Uttarakhand: Drunken man shoots at boy after being hit by a cricket ball

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
In a bizarre incident, a drunken man allegedly shot at an 11-year-old boy with his gun after he was hit by a cricket ball at Bheti village in Balganga tehsil of Tehri district on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man City ball boy consoled after picking up Sergio Aguero shot before it went out of play against West Ham

A Man City ball boy was consoled after accidentally picking up the ball while it was still in play during Wednesday’s win over West Ham. Goals from Rodri and...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.