Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Rahul Gandhi > Rahul Gandhi: Who benefitted most from Pulwama attack?

Rahul Gandhi: Who benefitted most from Pulwama attack?

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack last year and asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what is the outcome of the inquiry into it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress Manickam Tagore didnt attack anyone Rahul Gandhi on scuffle in LS [Video]Congress Manickam Tagore didnt attack anyone Rahul Gandhi on scuffle in LS

Congress Manickam Tagore didnt attack anyone Rahul Gandhi on scuffle in LS

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published

Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi: Asks 'want CAA law in Italian?' | OneIndia News [Video]Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi: Asks 'want CAA law in Italian?' | OneIndia News

Amit Shah launched a sharp attack at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress's opposition to the Citizenship law asking why they have an objection to granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 08:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING NEWS: Who benefitted most? Rahul Gandhi questions BJP on Pulwama attack anniversary

The Gandhi scion asked who in the BJP government has been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?
Zee News

Who benefitted most from Pulwama attack, asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked who in the BJP government had been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.