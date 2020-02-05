Global  

Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan's FIRST look as a Sardarni leaves Aamir Khan mesmerised — view pic

Bollywood Life Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Bollywood News: Aamir Khan is highly impressed by Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from Laal Singh Chaddha.
'Wish I could romance you in every film': Aamir Khan unveils Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan took to his social media pages and unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
DNA

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan shares Kareena Kapoor’s first look as Valentine’s Day gift for fans


Indian Express


