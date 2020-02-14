Rahul Gandhi known sympathiser of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed; he's insulting security forces: BJP

Himanshu Kalia RT @PTI_News: Rahul Gandhi 'known sympathiser' of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed; chooses to target not just govt, but security forces as well: BJP 26 seconds ago

Newpaper24 ‘Known Sympathiser of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed’: BJP’s Salvo at Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama Attack Anniversary – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/lvL0H0nuWn 8 minutes ago

Telangana Today “Rahul Gandhi known sympathiser of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed: BJP” https://t.co/SEmwbLtMaM 13 minutes ago

Afeef Ibn Albra NEW DELHI: Terming Rahul Gandhi a "known sympathiser" of terror groups LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed , the BJP o… https://t.co/SZklYHBucw 15 minutes ago

Daily News Pulwama attack: Rahul Gandhi known sympathiser of LeT, JeM; his remarks are `insult to martyrs`, says BJP https://t.co/9ZjVUq06sw 15 minutes ago

Outlook Magazine "When nation is paying homage to martyrs of dastardly #PulwamaAttack, @RahulGandhi, a known sympathizer of LeT & Ja… https://t.co/HiorqQCg5F 33 minutes ago

Free Press Journal Rahul Gandhi known sympathiser of LeT, JeM; he's insulting security forces: BJP @RahulGandhi #PulwamaTerrorAttack… https://t.co/iLUDWLF8SV 33 minutes ago