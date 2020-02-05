Bombay High Court rejects pre-arrest bail pleas of Navlakha and Teltumbde
Friday, 14 February 2020 () The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad- alleged Maoist links case. Justice P D Naik rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas filed by them. The court, however, extended the interim protection from arrest granted to them for a...
