Bombay High Court rejects pre-arrest bail pleas of Navlakha and Teltumbde

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad- alleged Maoist links case. Justice P D Naik rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas filed by them. The court, however, extended the interim protection from arrest granted to them for a...
HC rejects pre-arrest bail pleas of Navlakha & Teltumbde

The Bombay high court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad- alleged...
