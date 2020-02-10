IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: Justice Banumathi soon regained consciousness and was taken to the chamber by other judges and Supreme Court staff https://… 2 minutes ago

India Today Justice Banumathi soon regained consciousness and was taken to the chamber by other judges and Supreme Court staff https://t.co/tMNKJvZhGF 2 minutes ago

Sanjeev Verma Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court judge faints in courtroom https://t.co/la6GmUQZgq via @timesofindia 5 minutes ago

tarun kaushik RT @indiatvnews: Supreme Court judge faints in courtroom during hearing of Nirbhaya gang rape case | via @IndiaTVNews #SupremeCourt #nirbh… 11 minutes ago

FAST MAIL NEWS Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses plea of Vinay- Fast Mail News https://t.co/blIVg73IkP 18 minutes ago

YOGENDRA KUMAR RT @IndiaToday: The Supreme Court has dismissed #Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convict Vinay Sharma's plea challenging the rejection o… 24 minutes ago

sanjay kumar sahay Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi fainted in the courtroom on Friday while dictating order on the Centre' ple… https://t.co/EQJbC1MkDP 26 minutes ago