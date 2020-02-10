Global  

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court judge faints in courtroom

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi fainted in the courtroom on Friday while dictating order on the Centre' plea seeking separate hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi fainted in the courtroom on Friday while dictating order on the Centre' plea seeking separate hanging of the four death...
