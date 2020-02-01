Global  

Obtaining PAN card will be made simpler, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the process of obtaining a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card will be made simpler. Sitharaman made the comments during an interactive session titled 'Budget and Beyond' with professionals from asset management, wealth advisory, tax consultancy and other related industries...
