Obtaining PAN card will be made simpler, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the process of obtaining a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card will be made simpler. Sitharaman made the comments during an interactive session titled 'Budget and Beyond' with professionals from asset management, wealth advisory, tax consultancy and other related industries...
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday defended the Narendra Modi-led ggovernment’s efforts to steer the economy out of a sharp slowdown and questioned the track record of the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. Sitharaman resp
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun presenting her second Union Budget. As she rises to reveal her answer to a frail economy, steps to boost consumer demand and revive growth will be watched..