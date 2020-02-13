Justice Banumathi faints dictating order on Centre` plea on Nirbhaya case

Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi on Friday (February 14) fainted in the courtroom while dictating the order on the Centre' plea seeking separate hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

