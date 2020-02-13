Justice Banumathi faints dictating order on Centre` plea on Nirbhaya case

Global  

Zee News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi on Friday (February 14) fainted in the courtroom while dictating the order on the Centre' plea seeking separate hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
 The Supreme Court has reserved order on mercy plea rejection of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of Delhi gangrape convicts. A bench of Justice R Banumathi heard the case and the order has been reserved for Friday at 2 pm.

