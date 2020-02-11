Valentine's Day 2020: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'Cleopatra' while he believes to have found his 'cheerleader' — watch video

Finally Deepika Padukone has gone on to share a glimpse of husband Ranveer Singh from their vacation

Guess what Bharti Singh wants as Valentine's Day gift from hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa Comedienne Bharti Singh says her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is romantic, and she has already thought of a gift she wants from him on Valentine's Day on...

Mid-Day 11 hours ago



