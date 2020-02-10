Global  

Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan on his wedding with Neha Kakkar, says,'It is hurting that others are deciding about my marriage'

Bollywood Life Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan reveals that he and Neha Kakkar are not getting married in real and it is just a part of the show. He says that it is hurting that others are deciding about my marriage
'Rumours with Neha Kakkar are just to boost TRPs of Indian Idol': Udit Narayan on son Aditya Narayan's wedding

Udit Narayan finally broke his silence on wedding rumours of son Aditya Narayan with Neha Kakkar.
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Telly tattle: Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's 'wedding' gimmick continues

Telly tattle: Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's 'wedding' gimmick continuesThe so-called Valentine Day 'wedding' of Indian Idol anchor Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar is said to be a publicity gimmick. Yesterday, the singer shared...
Mid-Day

DMmovies

Desimartini #AdityaNarayan now busy defusing real-life wedding rumours with #NehaKakkar after #IndianIdol11 gimmick goes viral… https://t.co/MF1XdXKMb1 1 minute ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan on his wedding with Neha Kakkar, says,'It is hurting that others are deciding about… https://t.co/RMe0Oiq3lG 30 minutes ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Aditya Narayan has dismissed the rumours of his marriage with Neha Kakkar. Here's what he says. #TelevisionNews |… https://t.co/h8YUQCtkPy 33 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar’s leaked ‘wedding’ video shows them ready to exchange garlands. Watch https://t.co/lAltpN0Trj 2 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Neha Kakkar: 5 times Aditya Narayan expressed his love for the Indian Idol 11 judge in the most adorable ways… https://t.co/88xWXdTEw4 2 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla RT @PinkvillaTelly: #AdityaNarayan BREAKS his silence on tying the knot with #NehaKakkar on #IndianIdol11; Says 'It was for fun' - https://… 6 hours ago

PinkvillaTelly

Pinkvilla Telly #AdityaNarayan BREAKS his silence on tying the knot with #NehaKakkar on #IndianIdol11; Says 'It was for fun' - https://t.co/JFScvgjQYi 6 hours ago

harishbhivandka

Harish Bhivandkar RT @MissMalini: We sure can't wait to watch this episode! What about you guys? - @ShubankaSridhar, Jr. Bollywood Blogger 💖 https://t.co/k4… 7 hours ago

