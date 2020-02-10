Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Mumbai: Central Railway sketches world heritage sites on Rajdhani Express

Mumbai: Central Railway sketches world heritage sites on Rajdhani Express

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Central Railway has come with a unique initiative to promote new, improved and latest Push-Pull technology by sketching various world heritage sites on the electric locomotives of 22221/22222 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani express. Central Railway started running the Rajdhani Express with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches

Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches 00:36

 A man at a train station near Mumbai risked his life to sprint across the tracks, barely missing being struck by an incoming train. The incident occurred at platform 3 in Navi Station, Thane, Maharashtra. The man can be seen dashing across the tracks, ignoring a speeding train and only dodging...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Play the 360° app and experience German World Heritage Sites

Wartburg Castle, the Wadden Sea, Bamberg's old town — they are all part of the heritage of mankind. With the "DW World Heritage 360" app, a total of five World...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.