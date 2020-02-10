Mumbai: Central Railway sketches world heritage sites on Rajdhani Express

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Central Railway has come with a unique initiative to promote new, improved and latest Push-Pull technology by sketching various world heritage sites on the electric locomotives of 22221/22222 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani express. Central Railway started running the Rajdhani Express with... 👓 View full article



