AAP will fight all local bodies elections across India to expand base: Gopal Rai

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
In an interview to , senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party has convened a meeting of its national executive on Sunday to deliberate on expanding the party by projecting its "positive nationalism".
