Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Soorarai Pottru music launch: Suriya makes it a memorable affair for 100 underprivileged kids

Soorarai Pottru music launch: Suriya makes it a memorable affair for 100 underprivileged kids

Bollywood Life Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Soorarai Pottru music launch: Suriya makes it a memorable affair for 100 underprivileged kids who get to sit on the plane with the cast and crew
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Suriya unveils 'Soorarai Pottru' song 'Veyyon Silli' on flight with 100 children, here's how he picked them

Suriya flew with nearly 100 children in a flight and for the first time ever, unveiled his movie 'Soorarai Pottru's song 'Veyyon Silli' there with them
DNA


Tweets about this

BinKadhar

Shameer bin Kadhar RT @ChennaiTimesTOI: 100 first-time flyers will be on a flight to launch the second single track #VeyyonSilli composed by @gvprakash from @… 30 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Soorarai Pottru music launch: Suriya makes it a memorable affair for 100 underprivileged kids #CaptainGopinath… https://t.co/f5Diwd7WwD 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.