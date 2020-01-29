Global  

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses please by convict Vinay Sharma against rejection of mercy petition by President

DNA Friday, 14 February 2020
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea of one of the four Nirbhaya case death row convicts challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.
SC reserves order on Delhi gangrape convict's mercy plea rejection

SC reserves order on Delhi gangrape convict's mercy plea rejection 02:40

 The Supreme Court has reserved order on mercy plea rejection of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of Delhi gangrape convicts. A bench of Justice R Banumathi heard the case and the order has been reserved for Friday at 2 pm.

