Amarnath Yatra to commence on June 23; registration will begin from April 1

Zee News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
This year's pilgrimage will be longer by two days against the last year's 40 days. The pilgrimage in South Kashmir Himalayas had a duration of 60 days in 2018.
Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 23, to last 42 days this year

The registration for the yatra will begin from April 1 through 442 designated branches of PNB, J&K Bank and YES Bank, located in 32 states and UTs.
