Peaceful CAA opposers not 'traitors, anti-nationals': HC Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

People wanting to agitate in a peaceful way "cannot be called traitors, anti-nationals only because they want to oppose one law", the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has said in an order on Thursday on a petition challenging denial of police permission to an agitation against the CAA. 👓 View full article

