In a surprise move, most senior judge of Bombay HC resigns

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Justice Satyaranjan C Dharmadhikari, whose resignation is effective from Saturday, said that his action was on “purely personal” grounds. Justice Dharmadhikari’s continuation would have led to an awkward situation in Bombay HC after the retirement of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog (due on February 23). Among the country’s HC judges who are non-CJs, he is the senior-most.
