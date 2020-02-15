‘Selective amnesia’: EC rebuts ex-CEC Quraishi on its handling of hate speech

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

SY Quraishi, who led EC from 2010 to 2012, had in an opinion piece published in a daily on February 8, 2020, wondered why EC had stopped short of filing FIRs against Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for hate speech. The EC accused ex-CEC SY Quraishi of “selective amnesia”, highlighting that none of model code violation cases he had himself handled as CEC, resulted in FIRs. 👓 View full article

