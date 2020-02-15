Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > S. Y. Quraishi > ‘Selective amnesia’: EC rebuts ex-CEC Quraishi on its handling of hate speech

‘Selective amnesia’: EC rebuts ex-CEC Quraishi on its handling of hate speech

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
SY Quraishi, who led EC from 2010 to 2012, had in an opinion piece published in a daily on February 8, 2020, wondered why EC had stopped short of filing FIRs against Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for hate speech. The EC accused ex-CEC SY Quraishi of “selective amnesia”, highlighting that none of model code violation cases he had himself handled as CEC, resulted in FIRs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tisaiyan

Selvam 🚩 “It is rather ironic as how far selective amnesia can mislead the readers,”: EC rebuts ex-CEC S Y Quraishi on its h… https://t.co/uxL3vOmx34 17 minutes ago

mohanbedekar

Mohan_B RT @bhasaby: EC shows the mirror to " Secular " ex-CEC @DrSYQuraishi on its handling of hate speech, unmasks his hypocrisy and blatant hat… 50 minutes ago

ni123tesh

नितेश कुमार चतुर्वेदी @Nitesh Kumar Chaturvedi RT @TOIIndiaNews: ‘Selective amnesia’: EC rebuts ex-CEC Quraishi on its handling of hate speech https://t.co/s8R4F5Dxwq 51 minutes ago

solaceseeker6

solaceseeker RT @AnOpenLetter001: Read the detailed article here - https://t.co/3kt8e7SEZN 1 hour ago

AnOpenLetter001

An Open Letter Read the detailed article here - https://t.co/3kt8e7SEZN 1 hour ago

dinipc

Dinipc RT @Aakar__Patel: ‘Selective amnesia’: EC rebuts ex-CEC Quraishi on its handling of hate speech | Times of India Churlish and juvenile. Th… 2 hours ago

teamauditors11

SRIRAM CHEKURI RT @timesofindia: ‘Selective amnesia’: EC rebuts ex-CEC Quraishi on its handling of hate speech https://t.co/ds2f8EZG44 2 hours ago

nagarkoti

Rajinder S NagarkotiTOI ‘Selective amnesia’: EC rebuts ex-CEC Quraishi on its handling of hate speech https://t.co/QH185fc4e2 via @timesofindia 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.