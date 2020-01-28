Global  

January's WPI inflation is at 10-month high

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Wholesale prices-based inflation accelerated to a 10-month high of 3.10 per cent in January mainly due to costlier food articles, particulary onion and potato, official data showed on Friday. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was at 2.59 per cent in December 2019, and 2.76 percent in January 2019, as...
Recent related news from verified sources

January retail inflation jumps to five-and-half-year high of 7.59% on high food prices

The data released by the government showed that food inflation was 13.63% in January 2020.
DNA

Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January

Retail inflation inched up to 7.59% in January on costlier food items, government data showed on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation was...
IndiaTimes

