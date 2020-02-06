Global  

Chennai: Anti-CAA protesters clash with police in Washermanpet; 4 cops injured

DNA Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Four police personnel were injured on Friday after an anti-CAA protest by Muslims turned violent in Chennai, leading to a clash between the demonstrators and the cops. The protests were being held in the Washermanpet area of Chennai against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
