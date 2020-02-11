Global  

Donald Trump's three-hour Gujarat visit set to cost over Rs 100 crore

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Expenditure, it appears, is definitely not a constraint, as the state government readies to roll out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump, who will visit Ahmedabad for three hours on February 24.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
'PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman': Donald Trump ahead of India visit

‘PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit 01:35

 US President Donald Trump is ‘looking forward’ for his visit to India. Trump told the reporters in the Oval Office in response to a question.

Recent related news from verified sources

