Rajasthan: Bh​iwadi cops ‘ruin’ Valentine’s Day plans of wanted gangster

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020
Bhiwadi police ‘ruined’ the Valentine’s Day plans of wanted gangster by arresting him when he was out for shopping with his girlfriend in Delhi on Thursday. The accused was wanted in the murder of BSP leader Jasram Gujjar in Behror last year.
