Bigg Boss 13: Who do you think was the biggest gamer of this season? - vote now

Bigg Boss 13: The winner will be announced today and we had asked fans who they feel will be the top two contestants. Fans feel Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz...

Bigg Boss 13: Fans have chosen their WINNER of the season - is it Sidharth Shukla or Shehnaaz Gill? Find out! Bigg Boss 13: The finale of the show is near and we thought of asking fans who they think will win this season. Fans have chosen their winner and it is amongst...

Bollywood Life 5 days ago



