Bigg Boss 13: Fans feel Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be the top two contestants of this season - view poll results

Bollywood Life Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: The winner will be announced today and we had asked fans who they feel will be the top two contestants. Fans feel Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be the top two of this season.
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz 01:47

 In a special Aap Ki Adalat session with Rajat Sharma the contestants talked about their issues and Sidharth talked about his relationship with Rashami and their falling out.

