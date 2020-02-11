Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Is Oscar winner Parasite copied from the 1999 Tamil film, Minsara Kanna? Producer threatens legal suit

Is Oscar winner Parasite copied from the 1999 Tamil film, Minsara Kanna? Producer threatens legal suit

Bollywood Life Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Shocker! Tamil producer PL Thenappan says that Bong Jong-ho has lifted the plot of Parasite from his film starring Vijay
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: How the 'Parasite' Oscar Win May Change the Global Film Business | THR News

How the 'Parasite' Oscar Win May Change the Global Film Business | THR News 01:47

 How the 'Parasite' Oscar Win May Change the Global Film Business | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star [Video]'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star

'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star The network is planning a limited series based on the Oscar-winning film from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho. According to Collider, Ruffalo..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Mark Ruffalo eyed for lead in TV version of Oscar-winning film Parasite [Video]Mark Ruffalo eyed for lead in TV version of Oscar-winning film Parasite

Mark Ruffalo has been tapped for a leading role in a new television spin-off of director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Netizens think Oscar winning 'Parasite' is copied from 1999 Tamil film

However, a few users on twitter, have now claimed that Bong Joon Ho's award-winning movie is a rip-off from a Tamil movie called Minsara Kanna.
DNA

Mark Ruffalo: Would be cool to be part of it

Mark Ruffalo: Would be cool to be part of itHollywood star Mark Ruffalo is reportedly being eyed to star in "Parasite" TV series, based on Bong Joon Ho's best picture Oscar winner, and while the actor...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vijaay50262402

Vijaay RT @bollywood_life: Is Oscar winner Parasite copied from the 1999 Tamil film, Minsara Kanna? Producer threatens legal suit #BongJong-ho #… 6 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Is Oscar winner Parasite copied from the 1999 Tamil film, Minsara Kanna? Producer threatens legal suit #BongJong-… https://t.co/0b3S9a6Y6h 21 minutes ago

gmrrohith

gmrrohith @AnandWrites People from Tamil Nadu, India call this movie(Parasite) a copied one !!! https://t.co/2cdWKWwpue 5 days ago

James2020King

KingJames2020 @Mystic_Tamil finally someone copied us and won a oscar https://t.co/zmhZ0Bqzg1 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.