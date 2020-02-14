Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > BREAKING NEWS: Congress leader Udit Raj says Pulwama-like attack possible before 2024, sparks row

BREAKING NEWS: Congress leader Udit Raj says Pulwama-like attack possible before 2024, sparks row

Zee News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Dr Udit Raj alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party won the 2019 Lok Sabha election by making ''Pulwama'' an election issue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Pulwama anniversary: Congress raises questions over 'Bharat ke Veer' fund

Pulwama anniversary: Congress raises questions over 'Bharat ke Veer' fund 04:46

 Congress' fresh attack on BJP over Pulwama. Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill raised questions over "Bharat ke Veer" fund. Shergill accused BJP of not providing any help to families of those killed in Pulwama attack.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pulwama attack anniversay: PM pays tribute to CRPF martyrs | Oneindia News [Video]Pulwama attack anniversay: PM pays tribute to CRPF martyrs | Oneindia News

PULWAMA ATTACK ANNIVERSARY: PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO SLAIN CRPF PERSONNEL, AMIT SHAH ON DELHI POLL DRUBBING: REMARKS LIKE 'GOLI MARO' AND 'INDO-PAK MATCH' SHOULN'T HAVE BEEN MADE, GARGI COLLEGE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:38Published

Pulwama attack anniversay: PM pays tribute to CRPF martyrs|Oneindia News [Video]Pulwama attack anniversay: PM pays tribute to CRPF martyrs|Oneindia News

PULWAMA ATTACK ANNIVERSARY: PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO SLAIN CRPF PERSONNEL, AMIT SHAH ON DELHI POLL DRUBBING: REMARKS LIKE 'GOLI MARO' AND 'INDO-PAK MATCH' SHOULN'T HAVE BEEN MADE, GARGI COLLEGE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Another Pulwama before 2024 polls': Congress' Udit Raj backs Rahul Gandhi with controversial remark, triggers row

'Those who can conduct manslaughter in Gujarat to maintain their power, they can also bargain with the lives of 40 jawans to maintain their power," Udit Raj...
DNA


Tweets about this

deep221187

Deep kushwaha RT @ZeeNews: Congress leader Udit Raj says Pulwama-like attack possible before 2024, sparks row https://t.co/74ggATR308 9 minutes ago

NikhilP72108560

Nikhil Patel RT @NH_India: Congress leader Siddaramaiah detained over protest against Bidar sedition case in Bengaluru https://t.co/IemKe7Zrgt 2 hours ago

MLMANDOWARA

MLMANDOWARA RT @MLMANDOWARA: BREAKING NEWS: Congress leader Udit Raj says Pulwama-like attack possible before 2024, sparks row Udit raj & congress may… 2 hours ago

amarendrabigb

Amarendra Kumar Sing RT @NH_India: People raising voices against BJP are booked for sedition, says Congress leader on Bidar case https://t.co/ehdExe4c5D 3 hours ago

MLMANDOWARA

MLMANDOWARA BREAKING NEWS: Congress leader Udit Raj says Pulwama-like attack possible before 2024, sparks row Udit raj & congr… https://t.co/lgKqvWgrRi 3 hours ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News BREAKING NEWS: Congress leader Udit Raj says Pulwama-like attack possible before 2024, sparks row https://t.co/bnX3yQ0x8U 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.