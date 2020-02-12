Global  

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony

Zee News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
 Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on February 16.
News video: Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees

Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees 02:59

 Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday listed the people invited for Chief Minister designate Arvind Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony. Sisodia said the people who are behind Delhi will be present at the swearing in ceremony on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP MLAs; will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 [Video]Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP MLAs; will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16

After mega win, Arvind Kejriwal held meeting with the newly-elected AAP MLAs. The meeting took place at Kejriwal's residence. Kejriwal was elected as leader of legislative party and he will take oath..

Sisodia hails 'politics of work; Kejriwal to take oath as CM on Feb 16 [Video]Sisodia hails 'politics of work; Kejriwal to take oath as CM on Feb 16

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked people of Delhi after mega win. Sisodia announced that Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi CM on February 16. Sisodia invited all Delhiites to..

50 'aam aadmis' to share dais with their new chief minister

*New Delhi:* The presence of political figures and senior bureaucrats in the swearing-in ceremony of a chief minister is not something new, however, Arvind...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

Kejriwal’s oath ceremony: no invite for political leaders from other States, says Gopal Rai

The AAP convener will take oath as CM for a third term in a “Delhi-specific” ceremony, he says
Hindu


