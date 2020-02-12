Global  

Four children die as school van catches fire in Punjab

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Four children were burnt alive when a mini van of a private school carrying students caught fire in Punjab's Sangrur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsamachar road, they said, adding 12 children were in the van at that time.
Recent related news from verified sources

Four schoolchildren killed as van catches fire in Punjab's Sangrur; Amarinder orders probe

12 children were in the van at that time but eight children were taken out safely by people working in nearby fields when the van caught fire, police said.
DNA

