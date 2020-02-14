After Love Aaj Kal, World Famous Lover and Naan Sirithal, Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam starrer, Trance, leaked a week before release by Tamilrockers
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () After leaking Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood starrer, Love Aaj Kal, Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film, World Famous Lover, and Hiphop Tamizha's Tamil directorial, Naan Sirithal within hours or at the most, a day later, since hitting screens, notorious piracy site Tamilrockers have gone a step further by leaking Fahadh Faasil's upcoming Malayalam film, Trance, almost a week prior to it releasing in theatres
