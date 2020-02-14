Global  

After Love Aaj Kal, World Famous Lover and Naan Sirithal, Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam starrer, Trance, leaked a week before release by Tamilrockers

Bollywood Life Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
After leaking Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood starrer, Love Aaj Kal, Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film, World Famous Lover, and Hiphop Tamizha's Tamil directorial, Naan Sirithal within hours or at the most, a day later, since hitting screens, notorious piracy site Tamilrockers have gone a step further by leaking Fahadh Faasil's upcoming Malayalam film, Trance, almost a week prior to it releasing in theatres
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Love Aaj Kal की राखी गई स्पेशल स्क्रींनिंग

Love Aaj Kal की राखी गई स्पेशल स्क्रींनिंग 01:28

 Love Aaj Kal की राखी गई स्पेशल स्क्रींनिंग

Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk about Imtiaz Ali's process [Video]Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk about Imtiaz Ali's process

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk to Hindustan Times about working with Imtiaz Ali in his latest film, Love Aaj Kal. They discuss his direction process and how he build Udaipur of the 1990s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:00Published

Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal' [Video]Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer "Love Aaj Kal" finally hit the silver screens today. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, "Love Aaj Kal" shows love stories of two different eras the first is set in the late..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's romantic drama LEAKED by Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers leaks Love Aaj Kal Full movie online to download: Love Aaj Kal is a movie by Imtiaz Ali, an indirect sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone...
Bollywood Life

Love Aaj Kal BO day 1: Takes a good start

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Love Aaj Kal’ was one of the most awaited films of 2020 and it has finally hit the theatres. The film was the talk...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

