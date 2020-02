Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani along with Union Minister of State for Tourism, Vasan Ahir, and minister of state for tourism and fisheries, Jawahar Chavda, inaugurated Gujarat tourism’s White Sands Bay – Mandvi Beach Festival, earlier this week. The two-month long festival, which will run till April 13, will showcase the vibrant and colourful culture and hues of Kutch. πŸ‘“ View full article