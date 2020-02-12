Arvind Kejriwal's tryst with Ramlila Maidan continues, to swear-in as Delhi CM at same venue for 3rd time
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () The sprawling Ramlila Maidan will once again reverberate with sounds of hundreds of people cheering for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal who is all set to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third straight time on Sunday morning.
After mega win, Arvind Kejriwal held meeting with the newly-elected AAP MLAs. The meeting took place at Kejriwal's residence. Kejriwal was elected as leader of legislative party and he will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16.