Arvind Kejriwal's tryst with Ramlila Maidan continues, to swear-in as Delhi CM at same venue for 3rd time

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The sprawling Ramlila Maidan will once again reverberate with sounds of hundreds of people cheering for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal who is all set to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third straight time on Sunday morning.



News video: Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP MLAs; will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16

Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP MLAs; will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 01:34

 After mega win, Arvind Kejriwal held meeting with the newly-elected AAP MLAs. The meeting took place at Kejriwal's residence. Kejriwal was elected as leader of legislative party and he will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16.

Preparations for Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday [Video]Preparations for Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday

Preparations for Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday

Apt to call Kejriwal 'terrorist': Newly-elected BJP MLA a day after Delhi polls [Video]Apt to call Kejriwal 'terrorist': Newly-elected BJP MLA a day after Delhi polls

A day after a crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly election, a newly-elected BJP MLA echoed the views of some of the party’s leaders who had described Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP)..

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony

 Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on February 16.
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16

*New Delhi:* AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is slated to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on February 16. The oath-taking ceremony...
rambo56089743

rambo RT @ani_digital: Arvind Kejriwal's tryst with Ramlila Maidan continues, to swear-in as Delhi CM at same venue for 3rd time Read @ANI Story… 2 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #ArvindKejriwal Swearing-In as #DelhiChiefMinister: #AAP Leader's Tryst With #RamlilaMaidan Continues as He Will Ta… https://t.co/SH3gECz0Ic 3 hours ago

ani_digital

ANI Digital Arvind Kejriwal's tryst with Ramlila Maidan continues, to swear-in as Delhi CM at same venue for 3rd time Read… https://t.co/wh0SftPYI6 3 hours ago

d33p_crj

D33p crj RT @jitenderkhalsa: Delhi elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal’s tryst with Valentine’s Day | India News - Times of India https://t.co/MPNhNFxi9q 5 days ago

Santanu17087284

Santanu Halder Delhi elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal’s tryst with Valentine’s Day https://t.co/WVtut3yVlW via @timesofindia 5 days ago

kinkar_scorpion

Amit RT @AAPKA_RK: Delhi elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal’s tryst with Valentine’s Day | India News - Times of India https://t.co/7Ne19s05sr … 5 days ago

AAPKA_RK

RK Delhi elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal’s tryst with Valentine’s Day | India News - Times of India https://t.co/7Ne19s05sr … 5 days ago

Mayankj28675050

Mayank jain Delhi elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal’s tryst with Valentine’s Day - Times of India https://t.co/0uV5bRpJDh via @timesofindia 5 days ago

