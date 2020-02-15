Top news of the day, February 15, 2020

JuyeyDoodles 🦇 RT @londontheatrer1: &JULIET GIVEAWAY - NEWS Giveaway time! Yes! We are giving you the original poster and souvenir programme of @julietmu… 5 seconds ago Tickeron $SR in Uptrend: 50-day Moving Average crossed above 200-day Moving Average on February 13, 2020. View odds for this… https://t.co/6FDyphpaWc 5 seconds ago Jo-Ann Willis RT @SkyandTelescope: Astronomers all over are waiting with bated breath to see what Betelgeuse will do next. Is going to start brightening… 6 seconds ago Florinda Williams RT @AC360: "I think Mike Bloomberg is best-suited to take on Donald J. Trump." Fmr. ABC News anchor Sam Donaldson explains his decision to… 15 seconds ago ️️zzzzzzzzzzzz💛 RT @gmanews: You can get your hands on Maine's new MAC lippies starting this February https://t.co/8dDhp9f6Qk https://t.co/oa3ss4O4ZC 30 seconds ago James Grubb RT @Coventry_City: REPORT: Goals from Callum O'Hare and Max Biamou send the Sky Blues into the automatic promotion places after a 2-0 victo… 36 seconds ago Marcus Gundlach Live: First coronavirus death outside Asia as China toll leaps past 1,500 https://t.co/xA6bAIqN0H Download the TOI… https://t.co/Unv5NgeUkP 43 seconds ago katie metcalfe RT @NFFC: 🚀 Cash strikes in the money time! An injury-time goal from Matty Cash saw #NFFC take a deserved point away at league leaders Wes… 50 seconds ago