Framers of Constitution rejected notion of Hindu India and Muslim India: Justice Chandrachud Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The blanket labelling of dissent as anti-national or anti-democratic strikes at the heart of our commitment to the protection of constitutional values and the promotion of deliberative democracy, Justice Chandrachud said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this